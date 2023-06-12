Recipe: Rhubarb BBQ Sauce

Sweet and tangy, this delicious barbecue sauce uses locally grown rhubarb for a unique twist.
Ingredients:
2 cups of frozen rhubarb
4 cloves garlic
1 shallot
3 oranges
2 tsp dried rosemary or 1 stalk fresh
1/2 tsp cayenne
1/4 cup ketchup
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
3 shakes of worcestershire, about 1 tsp
Salt & pepper, to taste
Splash of water if needed to thin the sauce
Instructions
Start by getting a pot on medium heat and add your frozen rhubarb so it starts thawing and getting soft.
*Cook's Tip*You can use fresh, but I find the frozen makes a better sauce as it melts to a better consistency to blend.
Mince your garlic and shallot and once the rhubarb begins to melt, throw it in the pot.
Once fragrant and rhubarb is cooking down, add your rosemary and cayenne. Stir and cook for another minute until you begin to smell the rosemary.
Juice the three oranges and add the ketchup, vinegar and worcestershire.
Blitz with a hand blender so it becomes a nice BBQ sauce without chunks. You may need to add a splash of water here to thin the sauce a little. Place the pot on low and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.
Taste and add your salt and pepper to your liking.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
