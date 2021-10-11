Recipe: Refried bean dip

This is always a crowd pleaser, and you can add additional ingredients to customize it and make it your own.
Ingredients:
Can of refried beans
2 cups salsa
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
4 cooked Italian sausages
Optional:
Sour cream
Taco meat
Jalapeno peppers
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400.
- Spread can of refried beans on the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan.
- Remove sausage meat from casing and break into small pieces. Spread evenly over refried beans.
- Add a layer of shredded cheese.
- Top with a layer of salsa.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes until bubbly. Serve with corn or tortilla chips.
