Recipe: Red Snapper Ceviche

Like salmon, red snapper is high in nourishing omega-3 fatty acids that boost memory and brain function. Although the ceviche is full of good fats and protein, it still feels very light and refreshing— perfect for a hot summer day. When making ceviche, it is crucial to get very high-quality fish, so I suggest buying it from a fishmonger you trust. You can find young coconuts at Asian supermarkets and well-stocked grocery stores.
Ingredients
1 fresh red snapper fillet (about ²⁄₃ pound/300 g), cut into ¾-inch (2 cm) pieces
¼ cup (60 mL) thinly sliced red onion
¼ cup (60 mL) fresh lemon juice
¼ cup (60 mL) fresh lime juice 2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon (2 mL) sea salt 1 young coconut
2 small avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced
¼ cup (60 mL) loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
To serve
Extra-virgin olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper Tortilla chips or plantain chips
Hot sauce (optional)
Instructions
1. In a medium bowl, add the snapper, red onion, lemon juice, lime juice, garlic, and salt. Toss to combine. Refrigerate until the fish becomes slightly opaque and firms up a bit, 20 to
25 minutes, stirring the mixture halfway through the chill time.
2. Meanwhile, place the coconut, pointed side up, on a flat sur- face. Using the heel of a cleaver, firmly hack into the top part of the coconut to break through the shell. Continue hacking until you have a large, square-shaped hole in the shell. Remove the top piece of the shell. Strain the coconut water into a glass. (Now you can drink it!) Using a spoon, scrape out the coconut meat. Chop it into small pieces.
3. Add the coconut meat, avocado, and cilantro to the fish mix- ture. Stir to combine.
4. To serve, divide the ceviche among plates, drizzle with a bit of olive oil, and sprinkle with pepper. Serve with tortilla chips and hot sauce, if using.
Recipe courtesy of Eat Good Fat By Lee Capatina, Penguin Random House Canada.
