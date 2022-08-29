Recipe: Raspberry gin fizz

A little bit of sweet and sour, and a whole lots of seasonal berries, this raspberry gin fizz is perfect to sip on a summer eve.

Ingredients 

10-12  black or red raspberries

1 tbsp sugar

Handful mint leaves

Shot of gin

Ice cubes 

Lemon Perrier 

Instructions

In a glass add your raspberries, large mint leaves, reserving a few small ones for garnish and the sugar.

Muddle until all flavors are incorporated.

Add in your shot of gin and stir.

Add in ice cubes. 

Pour lemon Perrier overtop. 

Stir and add min and raspberries on a toothpick for garnish

My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.

