Recipe: Pumpkin coffee cake with cinnamon streusel

This just might be the quintessentially perfect fall dessert.
Ingredients
Cake
2 cups (240g) all purpose flour
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
1/2 cup milk, room temperature
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup (150g) dark brown sugar
2 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp salt
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 1/4 tsp ground cardamom
3/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1/4 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp ground cloves
Streusel
3/4 cup (150g) dark brown sugar
1/2 cup (60g) all purpose flour
4 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature
1/2 tsp cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Instructions
To make the cake:
Preheat your oven to 350F. In a medium bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, salt and spices. Set aside. In another bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter and brown sugar. Mix in the pumpkin puree, milk, egg and vanilla extract. Add the dry ingredients and mix until just blended. Grease an 8x8 inch pan. Spoon in the batter, smoothing the surface with an offset spatula.
To make the streusel:
Combine streusel ingredients in a medium bowl, mix together thoroughly using your fingertips to rub the ingredients together. Crumble streusel evenly onto the surface of the prepared batter.
Bake for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Serve and enjoy!
Note: The cake itself is not too sweet, but the streusel is! This should balance the spices and sweetness, as well as the soft and crunchy textures.
Recipe courtesy of Alina Fintineanu, also known as ‘The Luxe Baker’
