Recipe: Pretzel brownies

Who knew that pretzels and brownies could go so well together?! But they do... they really do!
Ingredients
1 cup butter, melted
2 cups white sugar
½ cup cocoa powder
1 tsp vanilla extract
4 eggs
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
½ cup SKOR bits
½ cup Reese's chips
Bag of mini pretzels
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Prepare a 9 by 13 dish by lining it with parchment paper.
- Cream the melted butter and sugar together.
- Add the eggs and mix until totally incorporated.
- Add your vanilla,salt and baking powder. Beat together.
- Add your cocoa powder and flour, in two scoops, and mix together.
- Fold in your Skor bits and your Reese's chips until evenly divided throughout the batter.
- Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Decorate with pretzels.
- Bake in a preheated oven for 25-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with crumbs, not wet.
- Cool on wire rack.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
