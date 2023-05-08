Recipe: Pork belly brisket barbecue sandwiches

The first step is making a perfectly succulent pork belly brisket, and the second is turning it into the sandwich of your dreams!
Pork Belly Brisket Style
Ingredients
Pork belly skin off - I did a 2 lb piece
Hot sauce binder - I used Bacon Blaze by Maritime Madness - mustard makes a great binder as well
¼ cup BBQ seasoning plus 2 tbsp
A few pats of butter
Depending on the size, you may want a mop sauce or spritz, I didn't use it as I only had a 2 lb piece and it only cooked unwrapped for 4 hours, but if it was a bigger piece, I would spritz about 4.5-5 hrs in.
Instructions
Take your belly and rub it down with hot sauce and then season pretty heavily on all sides with your BBQ rub of choice. I used my homemade BBQ rub and a hickory booster to finish in the next step.
Preheat your smoker, BBQ, or oven to 225-250 F. Place your pork belly in and cook until a temp of 165 -170 reaches and you have a nice bark (that is the crust on the outside). If you are doing this in an oven, place it on a wire rack and tray. In my smoker I just placed it on the grates.
Once it hits that temp, place your belly in aluminum foil, place a few pats of butter over top and a few pinches of more seasoning - this is where I added the hickory seasoning. Place back in oven or smoker and you can increase the heat to 275-325.
Cook until internal temp of 203 is reached or it is probe tender, that means when you place your temp probe, it should just slide in with no resistance.
Let it rest in the foil for an hour.
Slice.
Sandwiches
Ingredients
My vinegar BBQ sauce
Fire roasted cubano peppers
Sliced carrots
Sliced red onions
Hickory mayo
Cilantro
Toasted bread
Instructions
To make the mayo, add some BBQ seasoning to the mayo; 1 tbsp seasoning to 3 tbsp mayo.
Roast some cubano peppers, peel and slice
Julienne a carrot, slice a red onion and chop up some cilantro.
Toast your bread so it's nice and golden.
Add your mayo, some peppers, a few pieces of belly, carrot, onions, and cilantro.
Drizzle BBQ sauce on top, slice and enjoy.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
