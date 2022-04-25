Recipe: Pineapple Cajun shrimp

This dish might sound exotic and complicated - it's anything but! It's easy to make and even easier to enjoy!
Ingredients
1 pineapple
1 cup shrimp
3 cloves garlic
3 tbsp butter
2-3 tbsp Cajun seasoning
Instructions
- Start by removing the shells on the shrimp and marinate in 2 tbsp of cajun seasoning.
- Let it sit in the seasoning for 2-3 hours in the fridge.
- Break down pineapple into bite sized pieces.
- Place a pan on medium high heat and add your butter and pineapple with 1 tbsp of optional cajun seasoning if you like spicy.
- After 3-4 minutes, add your shrimp and garlic.
- Cook until nice and caramelized.
- Serve with rice and enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
