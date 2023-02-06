Recipe: Pina Colada oats

Missing summertime? These pina colada oats will start your day with a tropical twist.
Ingredients
6 tbsp of quick oats
2 tbsp chia seeds
½ cup vanilla almond milk
1 scoop of vanilla protein
2 tbsp cottage cheese
2 tbsp vanilla greek yogurt
¼ cup chopped pineapple
1 tbsp sweetened shredded coconut
1 tbsp of seeds (hemp, chia, flax)
Instructions
Start off by adding the oats, chia, protein powder, and almond milk and mix it up so it comes together in the mason jar.
Now layer the cottage cheese, yogurt, and chopped pineapple and coconut.
*Cook’s Tip* If you want blitzed oats, put everything in the blender at this point.
If blended, pour back into the jar and then top the oats with some extra pineapple and your seeds for texture.
Let it come together overnight and enjoy in the morning.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
