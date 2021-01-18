Recipe: Perfect pancakes

Whip these pancakes up on a weekday morning quickly and effortlessly. They're also great on lazy weekends too!
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
1 1/4 cups whole milk
1 egg
3 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
Mix the dry ingredients, and then incorporate the wet ingredients. Whisk well.
