Recipe: Perfect dinner rolls

The perfect accompaniment to a great dinner: perfect dinner rolls. Warm and soft in the middle, they're delicious next to a meal or for a yummy sandwich.
Ingredients:
1 pkg. active dry yeast, 2 ¼ teas.
¼ cup warm water, about 100 degrees
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1 tablespoon butter, melted
¼ cup + 1 teaspoon sugar
3 ½ -4 ½ cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 egg
Instructions
- Heat milk to 180 degrees n a pot on the stove or microwave safe bowl or measuring cup in the microwave.
- Remove the milk from heat and add the softened butter. Let cool to 120 degrees.
- Dissolve yeast with 1 teaspoon sugar in the warm water. Let sit for 5 minutes.
- In a stand mixer bowl add the yeast, milk, sugar, salt and 1 cup flour. Combine with whisk or paddle attachment. Add egg and beat until combined.
Add 2 more cups of flour one at a time scraping down the sides and mixing after each addition.
- Change to dough hook and add flour ½ cup at a time on low speed until dough forms and pulls away from the sides.
- Knead the dough with the dough hook on medium until the dough is smooth, 3-4 minutes.
- Grease a large bowl with oil or cooking spray. - Lightly dust counter with flour and turn dough out. (Be sure to dust your hands as the dough will be sticky. Form the dough into a ball and place in greased bowl. Turn over once to oil both sides of the dough. Cover and place in a warm place at least 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- Turn out on to a well-floured surface. Dust a rolling pin with flour and roll out to ½ inch thick. Using a dough scraper or pizza cutter cut out rectangles of dough about 2x3 inches. Take the rectangles and fold the short edges under, meeting in the middle to make a rounded shape on top. Place on lightly greased cookie sheet; cover and let sit until doubled, about 15 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. (Make sure to remove the rolls if you are letting them rise in the oven.)
- Bake at 350 degrees F until deep golden brown, 11-13 minutes. Remove and brush with melted butter.
