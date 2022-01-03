Recipe: Peat Nut Buttercup

Welcome the New Year with this nutty but sinfully delicious cocktail.
Ingredients
1 oz. Amarula Cream Liqueur
5 oz. vanilla liquor
5 oz. Dry Oloroso Sherry
5 oz. bourbon
1 tsp. (5 mL) peanut butter*
Spritz of peaty whisky
Dark chocolate shard, for garnish
Instructions
Shake the first five ingredients very hard in a cocktail shaker with ice for around 12 seconds. Double strain into a coupe or stemmed glass of choice. Then spritz/spray the drink with a little peaty/smoky whiskey.
Garnished with a dark chocolate shard.
Optional: substitute with any nut butter of your choice.
AS SHARED BY Rob Weeks, The Coldroom, @thecoldroommtl
While cookie exchanges are an annual tradition for many, South African cream-based liqueur, Amarula, is hoping to take the joy of sharing our favourite recipes much further this year. Just in time to celebrate National Cookie Exchange Day on December 22nd, the brand, along with 16 of the country’s top mixologists and bakers, are kick-starting what they hope will become Canada’s largest virtual cookie exchange which will ensure no matter what, we can still come together over the holidays and pay it forward, to benefit Food Banks of Quebec.
