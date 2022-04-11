Recipe: Pear nut baked brie

When savoury meets sweet, the result is downright delicious! Serve this as an appetizer to dinner, or alongside a salad and glass of wine for a indulgent meal.
Ingredients
1 wheel of brie, large size
1 ripe pear
¼ cup walnuts or pecans, or whatever you have
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 tbsp butter
1 tbsp whisky or rum, optional
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a bowl mix all the topping ingredients.
- Slice the top of the brie and put the remainder in an oven safe bowl.
- Place topping on top and of the cheese.
- Bake for 10 minutes, until soft and gooey.
- Serve with a baguette and enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.