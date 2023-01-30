Recipe: Peanut butter cup oats

If you love peanut butter cups, you're gonna love this morning treat!
Ingredients
1/3 cup oats
2 tbsp peanut butter powder
1 tbsp Chia seeds
1 scoop of chocolate whey protein
1/2 cup almond milk
2 tbsp vanilla Greek yogurt
2 tbsp cottage cheese
1 tsp cocoa powder
1 tsp Chia seeds (additional)
Handful chopped roasted peanuts
Instructions
- Add your first five ingredients to the mason jar and give it a shake.
- Mix your yogurt, cottage cheese, and cocoa powder and add on top.
- Finally, top with Chia and chopped peanuts for texture.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
