Recipe: Onion dip

Simple to make, this easy onion dip is great for a picnic-style dinner or as an appetizer on a busy weekend.
Ingredients
2 large sweet onion chopped fine
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cups creme fresh
4 tbsp cider vinegar
2 tsp salt
2 tsp smoked paprika and roasted garlic powder
8 oz cream cheese (room temperature)
Instructions
Mix it all together in an oven safe dish and bake or smoke at 350 F for 20-25 minutes.
Top with fresh parsley.
Serve with crackers.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.