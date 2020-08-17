Recipe: Oatmeal lace cookies

These might be the most delicious oatmeal cookies you've ever tasted - chewy in the middle with delightfully crispy outer edges. Make extras - you'll need em.
Ingredients
1 c. quick oats
1 c. sugar
3 tbsp. flour
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 c. butter
1 egg, slightly beaten
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350.
- Mix the oats, sugar, flour and baking powder. Add salt. Melt butter and add to dry ingredients with the slightly beaten egg. Chill one hour.
- Drop small amounts (marble-sized) onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets at least 3 inches apart.
- Bake for 10 minutes.
