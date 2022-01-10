Recipe: Mini quiches

Perfect for any meal, these quiches are super quick and easy to make!
Ingredients
12 tart shells
Handful of mushrooms
2 sides of a red pepper
1/2 onion
2 cloves garlic
1/2 zucchini
Salt & pepper
1 tsp Italian seasoning
½ cup Mozzarella cheese
¼ cup 35% cream
¼ cup 3.25% milk
Instructions:
- Mince your garlic and finely dice your vegetables. Grate your cheese.
- Place a pan on medium heat and add all your veggies, except the garlic, with salt and pepper and a glug of chili oil or olive oil.
- Once the veggies have softened, add your garlic and Italian seasoning, cook for 2 minutes, and take off heat.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F and bake your pie crust for 10 minutes.
- In a jug, mix your eggs, milk and cream with a pinch salt and pepper.
Fill your tart:
- Add a pinch of mozzarella and veggie filling, and then pour in egg mixture.
- Top with a little mozzarella
- Bake for 25 minutes until set.
- Cool for 5 minutes.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
