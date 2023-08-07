Recipe: Mini cheesecake tarts

Get ready for the yummiest, sweetest, most perfectly prepared summer dessert.
Ingredients
24 mini pie shells
2 8 oz packages of room temperature cream cheese
½ cup sugar
½ cup homemade strawberry jam
1 ½ tbsp flour
1 tsp vanilla extract
Pinch salt
2 eggs and 1 egg yolk
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 cup brown sugar
50 ml water
¼ cup roughly chopped hazelnuts
20 strawberries
Mint leaves
2 tbsp sugar
Instructions
Start by getting your pie crust in the oven - I let mine cook for 8 minutes at 350 F.
In the meantime, add cream cheese, sugar, jam, flour, vanilla, salt, eggs, and the lemon zest to a bowl and mix together until smooth.
Remove the pie shells and fill each with your cheesecake filling. Bake at 325 F for about 10 minutes, until the center is set
Remove from the oven and let it cool, then place in the fridge for 2 hours to let it set.
In the meantime, work on your toppings -
For the brittle, get a pan on a medium high heat and add your sugar and water. Cook until you get a nice deep dark caramel color and the sugar has completely dissolved.
Toss in your hazelnuts and pour out on a lined sheet pan - it will almost immediately cool and turn to glass. Crack it into pieces once fully cooled.
For your strawberries, quarter them and add them in a bowl with the lemon and sugar. Mix together and sit for 20 minutes.
Top each cake with a piece of brittle, strawberries and a mint leaf.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
