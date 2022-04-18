Recipe: Melon sangria

Now that spring has finally arrived it's time to mix up that first batch of sangria! And with a melon twist, this one is especially sweet and yummy.
Ingredients
⅓ cup Grand Marnier
1 bottle of white wine
1 honeydew melon
2 limes
4 cups lemonade
Soda water
12-15 (handful) mint leaves
Instructions
- Ball or cube your melon.
- Thinly slice limes.
- Agitate the mint (rub it to release the oils).
- Add the fruits in the jug with your grand marnier and wine and let it sit for 6 hours or overnight in the fridge.
- Add in your lemonade.
- Pour into glasses and top off each glass with soda water and enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
