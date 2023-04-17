Recipe: Meat sauce Bolognese

Simple in preparation but complex in flavour, this classic meal is filling and will satisfy anyone.
Ingredients
6 cloves garlic
1 onion
1 carrot
1 rib celery
¾ lbs beef
¾ lbs pork
1 cup red wine
1 cup whole milk
1 28 oz tin of pomodoro tomatoes
1 bay leaf
1 tsp Italian seasoning
¼ cup tomato paste
Pinch salt
Pinch pepper
Instructions
First you need to finely dice the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic.
Start by taking a large pot or dutch oven on medium heat, add olive oil and sweat your onion.
Once it starts becoming clear (about 5 minutes), add your carrot and celery for another 5 minutes.
Add your garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minutes.
Add your wine, mix and cook until evaporated and then do the same with your whole milk. Each will take around 8 minutes.
Add your italian seasoning and cook till fragrant, about 1 minute.
Add your tomato paste, whole tomatoes and bay leaf. Break up the tomatoes with a wooden spoon.
Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, until thickened.
Optional addition - if you have an end rind of pecorino or parmesan cheese, add it in with the tomatoes and simmer - it will add an amazing salty taste to the sauce.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
