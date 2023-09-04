Recipe: Maple pork chops

Get that smoker fired up for this incredibly succulent pork chop dish.
Ingredients
2 - 2 bone pork chops
4 tbsp of all purpose BBQ seasoning
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
¼ cup maple syrup
Instructions
Preheat your smoker to 225 F with some sweet wood, like apple.
Start by preparing your pork chops. Take your Dijon and brush it over the chop, this will be your binder.
Season the pork chop from a height, coating all sides in the rub.
**Cook's Tip** Do not use a pork all purpose rub, this often has brown sugar in it and the maple syrup will have more than enough sweetness. You want to look for an all purpose rub without sugar, or feel free to reach out and ask for mine.
Place the pork in a smoker until it reaches a temp of 135 F - I want to finish these at a medium temperature. I'm leaving a 10 degree window - if you want them well done, pull them at about 150 F.
Allow the pork to rest for 15 minutes.
Preheat a grill and cast iron on a high heat, about 500-600 F.
Pour in your maple syrup and place both chops in the pan. Close your grill lid and cook for 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook another 4 minutes.
To finish, move it around in the maple syrup sauce.
Take it off slice, serve, and enjoy.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
