Recipe: Maple brussel sprouts

Did you know that brussels sprouts and other cruciferous veggies may help protect against cancers of the stomach, lungs, kidney, breast, bladder, and prostate? Crunchy veggies like brussels sprouts may also help you stave off other health issues, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, and diabetes.
Ingredients
1 lbs of brussels sprouts
5 strips of bacon
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp smoked sea salt
1 tsp pepper
2-3 tbsp dark maple syrup
Optional pinch of red chili flakes
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Slice your brussel sprouts in half and cut your bacon into small slices.
Place in a bowl and season with salt and pepper, chili flakes and olive oil.
Line a baking tray with aluminum foil and place brussel sprouts flat side down.
Cook for 15 minutes.
Remove, shake and drizzle maple syrup over the sprouts.
Cook for another 10 minutes, until bacon is golden brown and crisp and sprouts are caramelized.
Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
