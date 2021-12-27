Recipe: Macarons

The quintessential holiday indulgence, these macarons are decadent and delicious.
Ingredients
For the Almond Meringue Shell
1 ¾ cups + 2 Tbsp. (250 g) icing sugar
2 ½ cups (250 g) almond powder
5 (100 g) egg whites (1)
1 tsp. (5 g) brown colouring
5 (100 g) egg whites (2)
1 cup + 1 Tbsp. (250 g) caster sugar
65 mL (65 g) water
For the Amarula Ganache
½ cup + 2 Tbsp. (150 g) 35% cream
1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp. (100 g) Amarula Cream Liqueur
5 oz. (325 g) white chocolate
Cooking time: 160°C for 18 min.
Instructions
- Sift the icing sugar and almond powder together. Pour this mixture over the egg whites (1). Add the coloring and stir with a spatula to achieve a homogeneous paste.
- Start to whip up the other egg whites (2) slowly while you heat the sugar and the water in a pan.
- Cook the sugar until it reaches 118°C and then pour it over the egg whites (2) and mix until the mixture is lukewarm.
- Pour half of your meringue over the first mixture and mix until everything is even.
- Repeat the same with the remaining half of the meringue and mix until everything is even.
- Place the mixture in small, even heaps on greaseproof wax paper, then wait 30 minutes before putting in the oven to give the mixture time to form a crust on the top of the almond meringue.
- Boil the cream. Add the Amarula and whisk.
- Pour the mixture over the white chocolate.
- Mix with an electric mixer to achieve a homogenous, smooth texture.
- Store in an airtight container overnight in the refrigerator.
- The next day, place your mixture between 2 almond meringue shells and assemble them.
- Decorate with white chocolate and sparkling edible powder, to taste.
Chef’s tip: to achieve a perfect crunch and softness, store your macarons after assembly in an airtight box in the refrigerator for the next 12 to 24 hours before tasting them. The reason is that this is the minimum time for the migration of the humidity between the ganache and the biscuit is done.
AS SHARED BY Julien Reignier, Point G, @boutiquepointg
While cookie exchanges are an annual tradition for many, South African cream-based liqueur, Amarula, is hoping to take the joy of sharing our favourite recipes much further this year. Just in time to celebrate National Cookie Exchange Day on December 22nd, the brand, along with 16 of the country’s top mixologists and bakers, are kick-starting what they hope will become Canada’s largest virtual cookie exchange which will ensure no matter what, we can still come together over the holidays and pay it forward, to benefit Food Banks of Quebec.
