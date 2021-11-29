Recipe: Let It Snow

You won't mind all that white stuff coming down when you have this festive cocktail to sip on.
Ingredients
5 oz. Amarula Cream Liqueur
1 oz. oat milk
50 oz. Monsieur Cocktail Tiki Syrup*
1 oz. chai tea
1 splash spiced rum
1 egg white
White chocolate, melted, for garnish
Coconut, to taste, for garnish
Graham cookies, to taste, for garnish
Maple flakes, to taste, for garnish
Instructions
- In a shaker, add all the ingredients except those for the garnish (finishing with the egg white) and mix vigorously without ice.
- Rim a chilled coupe glass with melted white chocolate, adhering coconut, graham cookie crumbs and maple flakes to the melted white chocolate.
- Open the shaker, fill with ice and mix again.
- Filter cocktail from shaker with a fine sieve into the garnished glass.
- Optional substitute: simply syrup with cinnamon, to taste.
AS SHARED BY Patrice Plante, Monsieur Cocktail, @monsieurcocktail
While cookie exchanges are an annual tradition for many, South African cream-based liqueur, Amarula, is hoping to take the joy of sharing our favourite recipes much further this year. Just in time to celebrate National Cookie Exchange Day on December 22nd, the brand, along with 16 of the country’s top mixologists and bakers, are kick-starting what they hope will become Canada’s largest virtual cookie exchange which will ensure no matter what, we can still come together over the holidays and pay it forward, to benefit Food Banks of Quebec.
