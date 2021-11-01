Recipe: Lemon-Tahini Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas

A lovely side dish, this also makes for a wonderful spring or summertime lunch.
BY SARAH WALDMAN
Ingredients:
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 tablespoons olive oil
Pinch of kosher salt
One 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 shallot, minced
3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
Dressing:
1 garlic clove, minced or grated on a microplane
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
3 tablespoons tahini
2 tablespoons warm water
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the sweet potato cubes with the olive oil and salt. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer and roast until golden and tender, about 20 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven and transfer them to a large serving bowl.
To make the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a lidded glass jar, screw on the top, and shake well.
Add the chickpeas, shallot, and cilantro to the bowl with the potatoes. Drizzle the tahini dressing over top and serve.
Recipe from Feeding a Family: A Real-Life Plan for Making Dinner Work by Sarah Waldman, © 2016 by Sarah Waldman. Photograph by Elizabeth Cecil. Reprinted by arrangement with Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc. Boulder, CO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.