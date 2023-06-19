Recipe: Lemon Dill Potatoes

This potato side dish has the vibrancy of lemons and the delectable tang of dill for a spud match in heaven.
Ingredients
1 bag of baby potatoes
¼ cup of chopped dill
Some creamy lemon mediterranean style dressing - I used Culina Domus
Salt & Pepper
Instructions
Start with the first potato cook - you can do it in three ways but you first have to poke holes around th potato with a fork (this allows the steam to escaped and not cause a potato explosion)
Option 1 - All BBQ - Put them in tin foil and dress with oil and place them directly next to your coal and cook until it is fork tender, about 45 minutes
Option 2 - Oven - Put them in tin foil and dress with oil and place in a preheated oven at 425 until fork tender, again about 45 minutes
Option 3 - Microwave (my favorite) - Place the potatoes on a plate and sensor cook them until fork tender in the microwave, about 10 minutes
Remove potatoes and let cool.
Once cooled, cut the potatoes into bite sized pieces and place in a cast iron pan with some cooking oil.
Cook on a medium high heat on the stovetop or BBQ until you create a nice crust around the potato pieces. Don't stir the potatoes too much as they will break apart and you just want to get that nice color and texture.
Remove from heat and let it cool in the pan for 5 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper and add enough dressing to coat the potatoes and toss once coated.
Add your dill.
Toss and serve.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.