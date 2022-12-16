Recipe: Latkahs

A classic Hanukkah dish, these potato latkahs are crispy and delicious!
Ingredients
6 potatoes, grated
1 small onion, grated
3 eggs
1 tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
¼ cup flour
1 tbsp oil
2 tsp baking powder
1-2 tsp smoked paprika, optional
Instructions
Grate the potatoes and squeeze out the water in a paper towel. Really lose the moisture or they will not fry well!
Now take all your ingredients and mix them together in a bowl.
Form circular pancakes in your hands.
Place a deep pan on the stove with 2 inches of oil, heat on medium heat until oil reaches a nice frying temperature.
The oil should have a glass like look to it or will sizzle when a pinch of flour is added.
Drop the potato cake into hot oil for frying, frying each side until crisp and cooked through.
Airfryer option – shallow fry both sides until crisp, remove then put in airfryer to finish frying. This makes them less greasy.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
