Recipe: Late summer recipes to enjoy now while you can

Summer is winding down, but that doesn't mean you still can't enjoy the fresh, seasonal ingredients that are at their finest right now.
Check out these Mexican Street Corn Nachos from Closet Cooking - all of the flavours of Mexican style street corn in nacho form with grilled or charred corn, mayo, feta, cilantro, cayenne and lime juice along with the nachos and a creamy melted Monterey Jack cheese sauce!
Fish with Fire Roasted Summer Veggies from Cooking Light - Coulis is simply a fancy term for a sauce made from pureed fruit, in this case fresh cherry tomatoes that have been blistered and charred on the grill. The result is a full-bodied dressing that’s smoky and acidic, all that’s needed to dress the fresh corn and tomato salad. If you haven’t tried halibut yet, this simple 5-ingredient main is a great place to splurge. The fish is mild with a texture that’s just firm enough to do well on the grill. If you can’t find it, try sustainably caught flounder or snapper.
Squash Casserole from POPSUGAR - This cheesy squash casserole perfectly bridges the seasonal shift into fall.
One-Pan Chicken Thighs with Burst Tomatoes, Harissa, and Feta from Bon Appetit - Quick-cooking, budget-friendly, and pretty hard to screw up (that dark meat is automatically juicier), chicken thighs are this default weeknight dinner—and this is their simplest recipe yet. It's made in single pan in less than 45 minutes—and you don't even have to chop a vegetable. What's the shortcut? Harissa, a North African pepper-based hot sauce that's spicy, fruity, bright, and smoky—it brings the flavor so that you don't have to.
