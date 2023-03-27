Recipe: Jumbo fish fingers

"The perfect family favourite to have in the freezer, fish, especially salmon, is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for keeping our blood cholesterol healthy."
Ingredients
1 x 2½ lbs side of salmon, skin off, pin-boned, from sustainable sources
2 large free-range eggs
1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
8 oz whole-grain bread
1 oz Cheddar cheese
extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Something as humble and everyday as a fish finger can be made even more nutritious if you make your own, and even better, you can go jumbo in size! I like to use salmon but, of course, white fish works well, too.
- Cut the fish into 10 x 4-oz portions. The nature of the shape of the salmon side means that they won’t be uniform in size, but that’s all part of their charm. I tend to cut the side lengthways about 1¼ inch thick, then into chunks from that.
- In a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs with the paprika and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.
- Tear the bread into a food processor, grate in the cheese, add 2 tablespoons of oil, and whizz until you have bread crumbs, then tip into a tray (this is probably more bread than you need, but it is easier to work with — simply discard whatever’s left).
- Coat each fish portion in the egg mixture, let any excess drip off, then turn in the bread crumbs until well coated all over. Transfer to a pan lined with parchment paper, layering them up between sheets of paper until they’re all coated. Cook right away or freeze in the pan — once frozen, you can pop them into a container or sandwich bags for easier storage
- To cook, place however many jumbo fish fingers you need on a roasting pan and cook in a preheated oven at 400°F for 15 minutes from fresh, or 20 minutes from frozen, or until golden and cooked through.
Recipe courtesy of Jamie Oliver
