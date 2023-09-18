Recipe: It's almost fall - here are yummy cocktails to warm you up

Ooh baby, there's a chill out there! Never fret - we have a few fall cocktails to warm you up and make you downright giddy about the cooler season.
Apple Cider Mojito from delish - while you may not think to put mint and apples together, this concoction is surprisingly refreshing.
A Pumpkin Spice White Russian on a crisp autumn day is beyond heavenly (via The Cookie Rookie).
Who wants a Pumpkin Pie Mimosa? Now this is the quintessential fall brunch beverage (via Cake n' Knife).
Cranberry Orango Margaritas will make you forget all about the snow that is about to arrive. From The Blond Cookbook.
