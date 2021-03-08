Recipe: I Love You So Matcha

These days, coffee is fuelling my busy mornings, but now and then I like to switch it up with a fat- fuelled matcha latte. I like Ippodo Tea matcha, as it is very smooth and balanced, so you don’t need to add any sweetener. Adding a scoop of collagen peptides gives the latte extra staying power and beautifying benefits that help you glow from the inside out. To make an iced matcha latte, simply pour the blended drink over ice.
Ingredients
1 cup (250 mL) boiling water
1 teaspoon (5 mL) matcha powder
1 teaspoon (5 mL) coconut butter or virgin coconut oil
1 teaspoon (5 mL) ghee or Plain Jane Ghee (page 271)
¹⁄₃ ounce (10 g) scoop of collagen peptides (optional)
Pinch of cinnamon
Instructions
1. Pour the boiling water into a mug and let it sit for 30 seconds to cool slightly.
2. Transfer the water to a blender. Add the matcha powder, coco- nut butter, ghee, collagen peptides (if using), and cinnamon. Blend on high speed until frothy and creamy, about 30 seconds.
3. Pour back into the mug and enjoy immediately.
Recipe courtesy of Eat Good Fat By Lee Capatina, Penguin Random House Canada
