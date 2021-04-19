Recipe: Husband Fries

These are Kyle’s “house specialty.” As in, I am not allowed even near the oven when these go down... which is at least once a week in our house, and often when people come over. I love these dipped in natural ketchup or Dijon mustard.
2 russet potatoes
Olive oil
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons herbes de Provence
Preheat the oven to 450°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Slice the potatoes into thin wedges of similar thickness. Place them all on the prepared baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Rub each wedge thoroughly with your hands to coat well, then space out evenly on the pan. Sprinkle with the sea salt, pepper, and herbs and roast for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and flip the potatoes. Roast for 10 to 15 minutes more, or until browned and crispy.
Recipe courtesy of Simply Real Eating/Penguin Random House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.