Recipe: Hummingbird pancakes

Beautifully fresh, satisfying, and delicious, these pancakes are the perfect way to start the day.
Ingredients (makes about 24)
2 cups of buttermilk pancake mix (I used Costco's brand which required 2 cups water)
2 oranges (2 zest, 1 juiced)
1 cup chopped pineapple
1 cup chopped pecans divided, ¾ and ¼
1 tsp of vanilla
2 bananas
Butter
Daniel's maple fudge butter
2 tbsp mint to garnish
A few pats of butter
Instructions
Prep your ingredients, mash up your bananas, chop your pecans fine, zest and juice 1 orange, leaving the other a side, chop up your pineapple fine and chop your mint.
Whisk up your pre-made pancake mix.
Mix in your orange juice, zest, pineapple, bananas, and vanilla.
Then fold in your ¾ cup of pecans.
Get a griddle or pan on a medium heat and cook off your pancakes.
Microwave your maple butter until it has a runny syrup like consistency.
Once all cooked, let's get to plating - stack four pancakes on top of each other, add a pat of butter on top and drizzle over your maple fudge spread. Top with chopped pecans, orange zest, and mint
Serve and enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.