Recipe: Homemade zesty Italian dressing

This dressing is a healthier version of the bottled kind. It can also double as a delicious marinade.
Ingredients
3 tbsp white wine vinegar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
¼ cup olive oil
½ tsp onion powder
1 clove garlic
½ tsp thyme
½ tsp basil
½ tsp oregano
½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients and mix in a small blender or food processor, or shake vigorously in a tightly-sealed Mason jar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.