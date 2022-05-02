Recipe: Homemade Whiskey Rhubarb Jam

This is a simple yet decadent topper on crostini, crackers, baguette, and more. Look for a recipe next week to use this delicious jam.
Ingredients
1 cup chopped rhubarb, fresh or frozen
1 cup sugar
1 orange, zest and juice
1 shot whiskey
Instructions
Take your rhubarb and sugar and place it in a pot on medium heat, mixing it.
*Cook's tip* If you are using frozen rhubarb, be sure to place it in a colander and thaw in the sink to remove the excess water.
Zest your orange and add your shot of whiskey, cook for 2-3 minutes.
Juice your orange to ¼ cup juice and add ¼ cup of water, place in the pot.
Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
Simmer for 25 minutes and blitz with an immersion blender.
*Cook's tip* Often frozen rhubarb will blitz more green - you can add a few drop of red food coloring to get that nice pink color.
Once it thickens up, remove from heat and jar it.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
