Recipe: Homemade rolls

Rolls are the perfect accompaniment to any meal, and when they're homemade and warm out of the oven, they become the star of the show.
Ingredients
1 pkg. active dry yeast(2 ¼ tsp.)
¼ cup warm water, about 100 degrees
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1 tablespoon butter, melted
¼ cup + 1 teaspoon sugar
3½-4 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 egg
Instructions
- Heat milk to 180 degrees on the stove or in the microwave, and add the softened butter. Let cool.
- Dissolve yeast with 1 teaspoon sugar in the warm water. Let rest for 5 minutes.
- In a stand mixer bowl with the paddle attachment, add the yeast, milk, sugar, salt and 1 cup flour. Add the egg and beat until well combined.
Change to a dough hook and add more flour, one cup at a time, scraping down the sides and mixing after each addition. Beat on low speed until dough forms and pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
Knead the dough with the dough hook on medium until the dough is smooth, 3-4 minutes.
Grease a large bowl with oil or cooking spray. Lightly dust counter with flour and turn dough out. Form the dough into a ball and place in the greased bowl.
Turn over once to oil both sides of the dough. Cover and place in a warm place at least 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- Turn onto on to a well-floured surface, dust a rolling pin with flour, and roll out to ½-inch thickness. Cut out rectangles of dough that are approximately 2x3 inches each.
- Place on lightly greased cookie sheet; cover and let sit until doubled, about 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake rolls 11-13 minutes or until deep golden brown. Remove and brush with melted butter.
