Recipe: Homemade burger buns that rival your fast food ones

Homemade burger buns will really put your next barbecue over the top. Make extras to freeze for future impromptu burger nights.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons warm milk
1 cup warm water
2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) instant yeast
2 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 large egg
3 cups bread flour
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons fine salt
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
For topping:
1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water
Sesame seeds, optional
Instructions
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the milk, water, yeast, sugar, and egg. Add the flour to the bowl and mix.
Add in the salt and butter.
Knead on medium low speed for about 10 minutes or until the dough comes together into a shiny, tacky dough.
Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let it rise in a warm place until doubled in size 1-2 hours.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Divide the dough into 8 equal parts. Gently roll each portion of dough into a ball and place on baking sheet, 2 to 3 inches apart. Cover with a clean towel and let rise again 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Preheat oven to 400°. Brush the tops of the buns with the egg wash. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake the buns around 15 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool completely.
Serve or store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to one month.
