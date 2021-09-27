Recipe: Homemade bread bowls

Soup is a wonderful meal in the fall... but it's even more delightful when served in a homemade bread bowl. These are relatively easy to make and even easier to enjoy.
Ingredients
3 cups warm water
1 1/2 tablespoons active dry yeast (2 packets)
2 tablespoons + ½ teaspoon granulated sugar, divided
1 tablespoon salt
4 tablespoons butter, melted
8 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1 teaspoon milk
1 egg white
Instructions
Combine the water, yeast, and ½ teaspoon of the sugar in a bowl. Stir until the yeast is dissolved and cover with a towel. Let stand five minutes.
In a large bowl, add the salt, remaining sugar, butter, yeast mixture, and 4 cups of flour, and mix. Add more flour in 1-cup increments until the dough starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl.
Knead the dough with a stand mixer and dough hook, or by using your hands for about 5 minutes until it is no longer sticky. Knead for 2-3 additional minutes.
Spray a large bowl with nonstick spray and transfer the dough to it. Turn the dough over once so both sides are coated with oil. Cover the bowl with a dish towel and let it rise until doubled, about 30-45 minutes.
Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces and pat each one down with your hands to remove any air. Use your hands to gently fold the dough into a tight ball, place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and make a small "X" slit on the top of each dough round.
Beat an egg with 1 teaspoon of milk to make an egg wash and lightly brush the tops of each ball with a thin layer.
Lightly cover the rolls with a piece of plastic wrap and allow them to rise until doubled, about 30-40 more minutes.
Bake at 400 degrees for about 25-30 minutes. Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting for bread bowls.
