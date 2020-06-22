Recipe: High-protein snacks to keep you going all day long

There isn't always time to eat a full meal or well-rounded snack, so these make-ahead high-protein snacks will keep you going all day long.
Apple Quinoa Breakfast Bars - Make these apple quinoa breakfast bars on the weekend for an easy grab-and-go meal or snack! They're gluten-free with no refined sugar and are full of healthy ingredients. From Sweet Peas and Saffron.
Pesto Chickpea Snack Salad - It's not delicious but jam-packed with good stuff too. From Tasty.
Paleo Protein Brookies - These paleo brookies are a fusion between a classic chocolate chip cookie and a brownie. Best part is- they’re grain-free and high protein! From Fit Foodie Finds.
