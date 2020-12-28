Recipe: Healthy recipes to start off the New Year right

If you set some New Year's resolutions to eat healthier, these delicious and nutritious recipes will help you get started on the right foot.
Italian Sausage Stuffed Zucchini from delish - Zucchini boats stuffed with sausage and breadcrumbs is the bomb low-carb dinner.
Grilled Steak Tortilla Salad from Good Housekeeping - Serve a plate of your favorite taco fixins': greens, steak strips, and jalapeños.
Pizza Margherita by Mario Batali from Tasty - satisfy your pizza craving with this delicious and healthful version of a classic.
Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara from Eating Well - Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
