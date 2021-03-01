Recipe: Grainless Ghee-nola

This buttery granola is full of large, crunchy clusters. I always have a jar on hand for snacking or to add some crunch to breakfast bowls. This granola is packed with healthy omega-3 fatty acids from nuts, seeds, and a whole egg. It is not too sweet and will help keep you energized with good fats throughout the day.
Ingredients
2 cups (500 mL) raw walnuts
2 cups (500 mL) raw whole almonds
1 cup (250 mL) raw pumpkin seeds
1 cup (250 mL) unsweetened shredded coconut
½ cup (125 mL) raw sesame seeds
½ cup (125 mL) raw sunflower seeds
¼ cup (60 mL) coconut sugar
2 tablespoons (30 mL) chia seeds
1 teaspoon (5 mL) cinnamon
½ teaspoon (2 mL) sea salt
6 tablespoons (90 mL) ghee or Plain Jane Ghee (page 271), melted
½ cup (125 mL) pure maple syrup
1 pasture-raised or organic egg
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, shredded coconut, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut sugar, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt.
3. In a small bowl, mix together the ghee and maple syrup. Add the ghee mixture to the nut mixture and stir to combine.
4. In the same small bowl (no need to wipe it clean), whisk the egg until frothy and pale yellow. Add the whisked egg to the granola mixture and stir to combine.
5. Spread the granola evenly on the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes, stirring once half- way through the baking time. Oven temperatures vary, so be sure to keep a close eye on the granola so it does not burn. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes without stirring. This will help form large clusters. Store in an air- tight container in the fridge for up to 1 month.
Recipe courtesy of Eat Good Fat By Lee Capatina, Penguin Random House Canada
