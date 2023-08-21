Recipe: Gochujang garlic honey soy glaze

This sauce is delicious on any meat, but especially pork.
Ingredients
1 cup honey
¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
1 head of garlic
1 tsp pepper
1 lime
1 tbsp gojuchang
Instructions
Finely mince your head of garlic.
Bring all the ingredients except the lime and pepper in a pot on medium heat.
Bring to a boil whisk and let simmer for 5 - 8 minutes.
Add your lime juice and pepper. Taste and add salt if needed.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.