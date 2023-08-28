Recipe: Garlic scape pesto

Garlic scapes have a distinct flavour that isn't too overpowering. It works perfectly with a fresh pesto.
Ingredients
1 bunch of garlic scapes
¼ pine nuts
⅓ cup pecorino
½ lemon juiced
⅓ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper
Instructions
Star by adding your garlic scapes to a blender and blitz
Toast the pine nuts and grate the cheese
Add them and the lemon juice to a blender
Slowly drizzle the evoo in and taste and season
Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
