Recipe: Garlic scape pesto

Garlic scapes have a distinct flavour that isn't too overpowering. It works perfectly with a fresh pesto.

Ingredients

1 bunch of garlic scapes 

¼ pine nuts

⅓ cup pecorino

½ lemon juiced 

⅓ cup olive oil 

Salt and pepper 

Instructions

Star by adding your garlic scapes to a blender and blitz 

Toast the pine nuts and grate the cheese 

Add them and the lemon juice to a blender 

Slowly drizzle the evoo in and taste and season 

Enjoy!

My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.

