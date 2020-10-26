Recipe: Fun ideas for a Halloween lunch

Spookify your child's lunchbox with these fun ideas for a Halloween lunch.
Use cookie cutters to make fun shapes in sandwiches, cheese and cold cut slices, and even mini pizzas. Cookie cutters can also be festive dividers for different munchies.
Buy icing or googly eyes and stick them on everything, from fruit to juice boxes to dips and more. Olives also make for great "eyes."
Mummify items: wrap drinkable yogurt bottles, bananas or string cheese in gauze.
Little plastic fangs and spiders are fun too - just make sure they're not accidentally eaten!
