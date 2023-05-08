Recipe: French-style mussels

This dish sounds exotic and complicated, but it's actually quite easy to prepare. And you'll be glad you did!
Ingredients
3 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp salted butter
6 garlic cloves, minced
2 shallots, finely chopped
1 cup dry white wine
¼ cup 35% cream
Bunch parsley
1 kg mussels (2 pounds)
Instructions
Start by prepping your mussels - scrub them all, making sure you don't have “hair” or grit on the shells. Toss out the mussels that are dead - you know they are dead if the shell is cracked or really open.
Put a pot on medium high heat and add your oil and butter to melt. Slice your parsley stalks finely and chop the leaves. Mince the garlic and shallots.
Add the garlic, shallots and parsley stalks to the butter and oil and cook until fragrant.
Stir in the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Add in your mussels to the sauce and put a lid on the pot.
Cook for about 9 minutes - open the lid, stir, add the parsley leaves, stir and cover for another 2-3 minutes until all the mussels are open.
Serve hot!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
