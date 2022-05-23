Fiddelheads only come around for a short time every year - make the most of this healthy ingredient by incorporating it into these yummy crostinis.
To make crostini (makes about 30)
Ingredients
1 ciabatta bread baguette
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Slice your bread and toss in olive oil, salt and pepper.
Place on a wire rack and bake in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes, until nice and crispy with a little browning.
Fiddlehead lemon ricotta
Ingredients
1 pack of fiddle heads or asparagus if you can't find
3 lemons
1 450 g container of ricotta
Pinch salt
Crostini bread
Instructions
If using fiddleheads, place them in boiling water for 5-10 minutes until bright green. Remove with a slotted spoon and place in a pan on medium heat with a tablespoon of butter. Lightly sauté and finish with the juice of half a lemon and season with salt and pepper.
If using asparagus, toss in salt pepper garlic mix and olive oil. Bake at 425 for 15 minutes. Squeeze the juice of ½ a lemon over top once cooked.
To make the spread, add the ricotta to a bowl. Add the zest of two lemons and the juice of 1 ½ with a pinch of salt. Mix until it's a smooth spread.
Spread the ricotta on the crostini, add the fiddleheads or asparagus, zest the last lemon over top.
