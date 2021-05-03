Recipe: Fajita chicken casserole

This all-in-one dish will streamline dinner prep. It also makes for great leftovers - turn it into a sandwich or salad.
Ingredients
3 or 4 small chicken breasts (1 1/2 lbs – 750g) skinless, boneless – or 2 large chicken breasts, split lengthwise
2 bell peppers, red and green, seeded and cut into strips
1 medium onion, minced
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder, or minced garlic
2 teaspoon paprika
Salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 cup shredded Mozzarella (or your favorite cheese, Pepperjack, Monterrey Jack, Cheddar…)
Fresh chopped cilantro, or parsley, for garnish
Instructions
- To make fajita chicken breasts casserole recipe: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Lightly grease a baking dish.
- Place chicken breasts on a shallow plate. Sprinkle cumin, chili powder, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper on both sides. Keep some of the spices for sprinkling over the vegetable.
- Arrange chicken breasts into the prepared baking dish, and drizzle with oil. Top chicken breasts with bell peppers and onion, then sprinkle some of the remaining fajita seasonings. Finish the casserole with shredded mozzarella cheese on top.
- Bake the fajita chicken casserole for 20 – 30 minutes (if you split the chicken breasts lengthwise, or depending on the thickness); until chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C). You can broil your fajita chicken casserole for 2 minutes at the end to crisp up the top if you like. Serve the fajita chicken casserole immediately over cauliflower rice, steamed vegetable, zucchini noodles, or as is… enjoy!
