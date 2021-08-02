Recipe: Empowdered Caprese Salad

Fresh and delicious, now is the perfect time to get summer-ripened tomatoes for this salad that packs a healthful punch.
Ingredients:
1 tsp LYNQ Empowdered Nonflavored Superfood Powder (Available on http://lynqlife.com)
2 packs mixed cherry tomatoes, halved
1 pack bocconcini pearls
1/4 cup olive oil
3 Tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp honey
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
2 Tbsp fresh basil, chopped
1/2 tsp dried oregano
Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, mix halved cherry tomatoes and bocconcini pearls.
- To make dressing, mix olive oil, red wine vinegar, minced garlic, honey, parsley, fresh parsley, fresh basil, dried oregano, and salt & pepper.
- Mix dressing into tomato and bocconcini mixture. Enjoy as is or cover salad and let sit in fridge for flavors to infuse before enjoying.
