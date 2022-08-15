Recipe: Elotes salsa

Served on top of tender locally-grown corn, this salsa is everything!
Ingredients
3 corn on a cob
2 tbsp sour cream
2 tbsp mayo
½ cup chopped cilantro
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tbsp chili lime seasoning
1 lime, zested and juiced
Taki chips
Rinsed feta, crumbled
Instructions
Soak the corn in water and place the husk over direct heat. The water will steam the corn, making it nice and tender.
Once soft, remove the leaves that may be left and grill the corn to get nice char marks.
Let cook and remove the kernels from the cobs by sliding your knife down the corn husk.
In a bowl, add your seasoning, mayo, sour cream, lime zest, and lime juice. Mix and adjust seasoning to your liking.
Add your corn into the dressing and mix.
Serve your salsa over top of the food and sprinkle on the crumbled feta and taki chips to add salt and texture.
Cook’s tip: You can use Cotija cheese, but that may be hard to find in some areas, so by rinsing and drying the feta, you get a similar texture and flavor.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
