Recipe: Easy recipes for kids to make

Do you have a little chef? Then check out these easy recipe for kids to make.
Bread In A Bag from delish is easy to make and lots of fun too.
Taste Of Home's Crunchy Granola Pretzel Sticks is a portable snack that's sweet and crunchy, and are always a hit with the littles.
Peanut Noodles with Chicken (Real Simple) is hearty and nutritious.
Snowy Peak Pops can be dipped and double-dipped in rich chocolate to your heart's content - thanks Martha Stewart!
